Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 195342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMTUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Komatsu Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

About Komatsu

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

