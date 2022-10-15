Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.52 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and $1.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00268071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,234,839 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

