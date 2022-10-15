Komodo Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00263556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,234,102 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

