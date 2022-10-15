KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.72

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 123092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.66.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

