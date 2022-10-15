KonPay (KON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238,560.00

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $238,560.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.47 or 0.27232158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010636 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

