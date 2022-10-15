Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,322. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

