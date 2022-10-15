KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 554.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

