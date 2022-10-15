Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Price Performance

Shares of KUKE remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,032. Kuke Music has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

