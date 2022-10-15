Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $339.31 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $39.46 or 0.00206569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

