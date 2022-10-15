Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.51

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $200.51 and last traded at $202.90, with a volume of 1458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.83.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

