Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 102,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,145. The company has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Industries news, VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $116,220. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

