Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $25.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.95. 3,040,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,093. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.05.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.