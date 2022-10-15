Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Shares of LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 958.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 520.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

