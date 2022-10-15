Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 958.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 520.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.