Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 2,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

