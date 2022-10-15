Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Amcor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.84 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

