Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,867 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $62,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSE NXP opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

