Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,911 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.41 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.