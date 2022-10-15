Lantz Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 72,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

INTC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582,912. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.