Lantz Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $56,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,280,000 after buying an additional 381,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after buying an additional 336,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after buying an additional 317,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $49.99 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

