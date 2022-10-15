Lantz Financial LLC Invests $328,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

