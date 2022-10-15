Lantz Financial LLC Invests $462,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

PM opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

