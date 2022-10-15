Lantz Financial LLC Invests $497,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

