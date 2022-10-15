Lantz Financial LLC Invests $537,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $270.81 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

