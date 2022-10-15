Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

