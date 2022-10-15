Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,596 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.34 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.24 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

