Lantz Financial LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

