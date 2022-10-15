Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.8 %

BMAR stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

