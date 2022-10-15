Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

