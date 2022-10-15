Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.39 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $448,052.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,264.72 or 0.27504492 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

