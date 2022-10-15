Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

