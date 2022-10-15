Latitude Group Holdings Limited (LFSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.92.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.29.
About Latitude Group
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.