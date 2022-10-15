Latitude Group Holdings Limited (LFSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPAGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.92.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About Latitude Group

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

See Also

