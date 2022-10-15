LCX Market Cap Achieves $42.11 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 3% against the US dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $42.11 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

