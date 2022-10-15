Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Leidos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.