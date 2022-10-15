LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 2,189,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock valued at $581,562. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 138.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.