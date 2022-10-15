LendInvest (LON:LINV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendInvest Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON LINV traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,527. The company has a market capitalization of £85.80 million and a PE ratio of 775.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.05. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21. LendInvest has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roderick Lockhart acquired 27,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,275.83).

LendInvest Company Profile

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

