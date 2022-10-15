Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.20.
Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:LII traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.59. 354,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $334.78.
Insider Activity at Lennox International
In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
