Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.20.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LII traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.59. 354,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $334.78.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

