Lewis Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.