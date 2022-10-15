Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ENS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 208,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,875. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.