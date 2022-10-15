Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

LXRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 353,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 93.58%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 197,424 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.