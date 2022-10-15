Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 276.8% from the September 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LMACA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 834,815 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 217,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

