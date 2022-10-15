Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 276.8% from the September 15th total of 149,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMACA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 407,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Liberty Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.2% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

