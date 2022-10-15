Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of LTBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the first quarter valued at $291,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

