Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of LTBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.12.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
