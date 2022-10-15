Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Performance
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
