Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 337,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

LMNL opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Liminal BioSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

