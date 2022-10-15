Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
