Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $337.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,154,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,122,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0027468 USD and is down -17.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

