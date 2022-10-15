Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $337.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,154,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,122,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0027468 USD and is down -17.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
