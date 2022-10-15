Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.42. 75,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,085. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

