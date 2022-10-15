LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.42.

LivePerson Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,672. The company has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

