LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LiveRamp Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ RAMP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 394,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,358. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.12.
About LiveRamp
