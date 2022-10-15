Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.43 million and $1.87 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

